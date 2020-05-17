UrduPoint.com
Fawad Asks Provincial Govts To Transfer Power, Financial Resources At Grassroots Level

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 12:30 AM

Fawad asks provincial govts to transfer power, financial resources at grassroots level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Science & Technology, Ch Fawad Hussain, on Saturday said that the government was introducing 'devolution of power plan' to provide better facilities to people of less privileged areas which was the responsibility of provincial governments after the 18th Amendment.

Talking to a private tv channel program, he lamented that provincial govts could not transfer financial resources at grassroots level, due to which, the people living in under developed parts of country, were facing immense trouble.

He said failing in transferring of funds & powers, had opened debate on the issue of18th Amendment.

He said there was a need to remove lacuna from this legislation passed by the last govts of PPP and PMLN.

He said that every citizen has full rights to enjoy basic amenities of life at their doorsteps.

He said PTI govt wanted to review in the 18th Amendment so that genuine problems of the masses could be addressed in a proper manner. About lockdown, he said we have opted smart lockdown policy to mitigate sufferings of daily wage workers.

