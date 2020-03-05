ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said the Punjab government should approach the department concerned for disqualification of Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, who had given a guarantee that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would return to the country after getting treatment abroad.

The courts had granted bail to Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds and he should now return to the country to complete his jail term, he said while talking to private news channels.

He said the Punjab government should share the test reports of Pakistan Muslim League-N leader with the relevant department.

The delaying tactics being used by the former prime minister would only create problems for him, he added.

To a question about then National Accountability Bureau's performance, Fawad said during the period of Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, the institution had been performing well. He, however, admitted that the Bureau was not speedily handling the corruption cases.

All the corruption cases against the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N were registered during the era of last regime, he added.