Fawad Asks SCBA To Come Up With Clear Stance On PECA

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2022 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday rejected the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA)'s criticism on the Pakistan Electronic Crime Act (PECA), saying its demands were contradictory and it must come up with a clear stance on the legislation.

The minister, in a tweet, said the SCBA wanted to have an action against those running sham social media campaigns and on the other hand they were against the existence of this law.

"Let's clearly decide what we want," Fawad invited the SCBA.

>