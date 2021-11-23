UrduPoint.com

Fawad Asks Sharifs To Answer Allegations On Merit

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 12:55 PM

Fawad asks Sharifs to answer allegations on merit

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that Sharif family should come out of fake videos, leaks and games and answer the allegations against them on merit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that Sharif family should come out of fake videos, leaks and games and answer the allegations against them on merit.

In a tweet, the minister said that these antics of the Sharif family had completely flopped.

He said that they should return the plundered national wealth if they did not want to go to jail. He said this was the simple solution which they wanted to make a complicate issue.

Related Topics

Jail Family Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

42 countries confirm participation in Abu Dhabi Ju ..

42 countries confirm participation in Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Tech Global delegation calls on KP S&IT M ..

Russia's Tech Global delegation calls on KP S&IT Minister

2 minutes ago
 CDM demands early construction of roads projects

CDM demands early construction of roads projects

2 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps on priority basis to enhance eco ..

Govt taking steps on priority basis to enhance economic activity: PM Imran Khan

2 minutes ago
 Australian Parliament to Launch Inquiry into AUKUS ..

Australian Parliament to Launch Inquiry into AUKUS Alliance - Reports

2 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 99174 cusecs water

IRSA releases 99174 cusecs water

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.