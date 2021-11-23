Fawad asks Sharifs to answer allegations on merit

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that Sharif family should come out of fake videos, leaks and games and answer the allegations against them on merit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that Sharif family should come out of fake videos, leaks and games and answer the allegations against them on merit.

In a tweet, the minister said that these antics of the Sharif family had completely flopped.

He said that they should return the plundered national wealth if they did not want to go to jail. He said this was the simple solution which they wanted to make a complicate issue.