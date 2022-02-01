UrduPoint.com

Fawad Asks Sindh Government To Implement SC Verdict On LG System In Letter And Spirit

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 04:25 PM

Fawad asks Sindh government to implement SC verdict on LG system in letter and spirit

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday asked Sindh government to implement the Supreme Court verdict on local government system in letter and spirit.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday asked Sindh government to implement the Supreme Court verdict on local government system in letter and spirit.

In a tweet, minister said that the Supreme Court gave an important decision regarding local government today.

He said that if the local governments were properly handed over powers, the centralization of power created by the Eighteenth Amendment would end and a true democratic system would become functional.

Related Topics

Sindh Supreme Court Government

Recent Stories

Past rulers did no spend money on welfare of publi ..

Past rulers did no spend money on welfare of public: Imran Khan

4 minutes ago
 PMD forecast light to moderate rain couple with th ..

PMD forecast light to moderate rain couple with thunderstorm

2 minutes ago
 JALA establishes linkages with various stakeholder ..

JALA establishes linkages with various stakeholders in Justice Sectors: Senate i ..

2 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 4,774 new COVID-19 infections, 13 ..

Malaysia reports 4,774 new COVID-19 infections, 13 new deaths

2 minutes ago
 Maritime Affairs minister calls on FM

Maritime Affairs minister calls on FM

2 minutes ago
 US Federal Prisons Placed on Lockdown After Deadly ..

US Federal Prisons Placed on Lockdown After Deadly Clashes at Texas Penitentiary

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>