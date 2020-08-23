UrduPoint.com
Fawad Assails PML-N Leaders On Twitter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 12:30 PM

Fawad assails PML-N leaders on Twitter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday assailed leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for holding the government responsible for allowing former premier Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for treatment.

On social media platform Twitter, he said PML-N leaders and their supporters in media used to say day and night how critically ill Nawaz Sharif is, and if he was not let go abroad his life would be in peril, a private news channel reported.

Since yesterday, these people have been saying that it was the government that had sent Sharif abroad and ask how could they ask him to fly back home. This is the deceit and fib on the basis of which the PML-N was formed, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

