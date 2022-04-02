UrduPoint.com

Fawad Assumes Additional Charge As Minister Law And Justice

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2022 | 01:34 PM

Fawad assumes additional charge as Minister Law and Justice

Cabinet Division on Saturday issued notification for giving additional charge of Ministry of Law and Justice to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Cabinet Division on Saturday issued notification for giving additional charge of Ministry of Law and Justice to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

Federal Minister for Information and Law Chaudhry Fawad Hussain assumed the additional charge of Minister of Law and Justice and visited the Law and Justice Division.

The Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice and other officials of the Ministry received him.

The Secretary, Ministry of Law briefed the Federal Minister regarding the affairs of the Ministry.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given additional charge of Ministry of Law and Justice to Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

More Stories From Pakistan

