Fawad Attends Funeral Prayer Of Lillah Shrine's Custodian Sahibzada Matloob

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Fawad attends funeral prayer of Lillah Shrine's custodian Sahibzada Matloob

LILLAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) , Mar 6 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday attended the funeral prayer of a custodian of Lillah Sharif Shrine Sahibzada Muhammad Matloob-ur-Rasool.

On the occasion, the minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and followers of Sahibzada Matloob, terming his death a 'big shock' for them.

Fawad said the deceased rendered greater religious services in Lillah Jhelum and its surrounding localities, besides guiding his followers residing across the country in line with the Islamic teachings.

Fawad said that the religious and spiritual services of Sahibzada Muhammad Matloob-ur-Rasool would always be remembered.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family and the followers to bear the loss with fortitude.

