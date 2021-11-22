UrduPoint.com

Fawad Blasts Maryam For Filing 16th Adjournment Application In IHC

Mon 22nd November 2021 | 01:12 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said that Maryam Nawaz had filed 16th request for adjournment in her case in Islamabad High Court.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said that Maryam Nawaz had filed 16th request for adjournment in her case in Islamabad High Court.

In a tweet tagging the copy of the application, he said that the PML-N had launched an organized propaganda campaign against courts and Pakistan's armed forces. He said these people rightly could be termed Cecilian mafia.

More Stories From Pakistan

