Fawad blasts Maryam for filing 16th adjournment application in IHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said that Maryam Nawaz had filed 16th request for adjournment in her case in Islamabad High Court.

In a tweet tagging the copy of the application, he said that the PML-N had launched an organized propaganda campaign against courts and Pakistan's armed forces. He said these people rightly could be termed Cecilian mafia.