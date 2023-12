Fawad briefs PM about privatisation process of state-owned enterprises

Caretaker Minister for Privatisation and Inter-Provincial Coordination Fawad Hassan Fawad called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Privatisation and Inter-Provincial Coordination Fawad Hassan Fawad called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday.

The Caretaker Minister for Privatisation and Inter-Provincial Coordination briefed the Prime Minister about privatisation process of the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).