Fawad Calls For Attracting Foreign Investment In GB Development Projects

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Fawad calls for attracting foreign investment in GB development projects

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday stressed the need for attracting foreign investment in development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

This he said during a meeting with Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon who called on called on him here. They discussed issues of mutual interest including development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

 The minister informed the governor that steps were being taken to set up a station of Pakistan Television in Gilgit-Baltistan.

 He assured that services of digital cable and mobile network companies would be improved in Gilgit-Baltistan.

 Fawad said that the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan should take interest in digital media as there were ample opportunities for youth in this sector.

The governor Gilgit-Baltistan agreed with the minister's proposal to attract youth to digital media which had great opportunities for them.

