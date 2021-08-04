Fawad calls for attracting foreign investment in GB development projects

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday stressed the need for attracting foreign investment in development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

This he said during a meeting with Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon who called on called on him here. They discussed issues of mutual interest including development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The minister informed the governor that steps were being taken to set up a station of Pakistan Television in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He assured that services of digital cable and mobile network companies would be improved in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Fawad said that the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan should take interest in digital media as there were ample opportunities for youth in this sector.

The governor Gilgit-Baltistan agreed with the minister's proposal to attract youth to digital media which had great opportunities for them.