Fawad calls for curbing fake news tendencies by stringent legislation

The minister’s reaction comes after a report about former Chief Justice of Pakistan surfaced regarding a case of former prime minister Nawaz sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2021) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has stressed the need to curb tendencies of fake news by promulgating stringent legislation.

In a tweet, he said the association of negative media with fake news is very dangerous for the country and new legislation is imperative to curb the collaboration between fake news and negative media.

The Information Minister said the mainstream print and electronic media did not bother to report up to 43 rupees per kg recent reduction in sugar price across the country due to government' action.

He said the courts should also vacate stay orders given to the sugar mills.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has asked Sharif family that how it accumulated properties worth billions of rupees, instead of fabricating silly stories and conspiracy theories.

In his tweets on Monday, he questioned from where Nawaz Sharif got the money to purchase Avenfield Apartments which were later given to Maryam Nawaz.

Information Minister recalled that Maryam Nawaz used to say that she does not own any property neither in London nor in Pakistan.