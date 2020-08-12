Fawad calls for govt, Opposition consensus on common issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said it is need of the time for both the Opposition and the government to sit together and set common points of consensus including reforms in justice system. He said we are talking about NAB cases for introducing reforms in it but never have paid attention on removal of flaws in lower courts to restore confidence of common people in out justice system.

In an exclusive talk during a private news channel programme, the minister said that there was dire need to introduce drastic reforms in justice system of our country with population of 220 million. He added that he had told the Prime Minister that the politics of PTI was based on provision of cheap and speedy justice to the people at their doorstep.

But, we could not move forward beyond appointment of judges, he added.

About the federal government's role in cleanliness condition in Karachi, Fawad Chaudhry said that the situation in Karachi is different than other cities. All other major cities of the country have local administration to coupe with such a situation, but the issues of Karachi directly affect the overall situation of the country, he said. The minister added that resources were equally distributed in any federation which were affected enactment of the 18th Amendment.

To another question, the Federal Minister said that although, the case against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was weak, but he can tender his resignation only on asking by the Prime Minister, as the main source of power behind him.