Fawad Calls For Reducing Bitterness In 2022

Published January 01, 2022

Fawad calls for reducing bitterness in 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that at the beginning of the new year 2022, there was need to reduce the bitterness among our ranks.

In a tweet, he said that the government and the opposition should hold consultations about elections, economy, political and judicial reforms.

He said Pakistan was a great country and "we need a sense of responsibility."He said that uproar in the Parliament degraded politicians in the eyes of the common man.

