Fawad Calls For Swift Action Against Religious Fanaticism

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 04:00 PM

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and regret over the Sialkot incident, and said that narrow minded religious fanaticism was like a time bomb which needed to be defused before it was too late

In a tweet he said: "What should I say about the Sialkot incident other than the fact that we as a nation must stand together and dismantle such ticking time-bombs before they detonate. The sands of time are slipping from our fingers, we must act and act now."The minister said that such incidents sadden the society for a couple of days and then everyone forgot the incident till next tragedy.

He said such type of apathy from the society could lead to bigger tragedies as many countries have witnessed bloodshed at the hands of such fanatics.

