UrduPoint.com

Fawad Castigates Fragmented Opposition For Failing To Give Names Of PM, CM Candidates

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Fawad castigates fragmented opposition for failing to give names of PM, CM candidates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that the fragmented opposition wanted to overthrow the government but neither the name of the candidate for Prime Minister, nor for the Chief Minister Punjab had been given.

In a tweet, he said that the only goal of the opposition was to get rid of the corruption cases.

He said that Imran Khan was the only genuine leader of Pakistan.

All the the opposition parties were like house of cards which would be blown away by the D- Chowk public rally of the PM.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Sunday Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

7 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

16 hours ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

17 hours ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

17 hours ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>