Fawad castigates fragmented opposition for failing to give names of PM, CM candidates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that the fragmented opposition wanted to overthrow the government but neither the name of the candidate for Prime Minister, nor for the Chief Minister Punjab had been given.

In a tweet, he said that the only goal of the opposition was to get rid of the corruption cases.

He said that Imran Khan was the only genuine leader of Pakistan.

All the the opposition parties were like house of cards which would be blown away by the D- Chowk public rally of the PM.