Fawad castigates Maryam Nawaz for sharing two year old Indian sponsored video about Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday castigated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice President Maryam Nawaz for posting a two years old Indian sponsored video about Balochistan on twitter.

Commenting on Maryam's tweet, the minister said Maryam Nawaz has again posted an anti-state video (of a 50-over World Cup encounter in 2019 between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Leeds) on her twitter account, which was the part of the sponsored campaign of India launched during cricket World Cup 2019 to malign Pakistan.

He said Maryam Nawaz's lack of knowledge and selfishness had already overwhelmed the PML-N.

She considered herself as a media star and always needed a daily gimmick to remain in media.