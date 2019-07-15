UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Ch Again Recommends Disbanding Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 04:26 PM

Fawad Ch again recommends disbanding Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

Regarding moon sighting app, he said that every zone can be adjusted by a person’s position so moon sighting is not an issue anymore. 

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th July, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has recommended disbanding the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, he said that the central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, headed by chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman should be suspended.

Regarding moon sighting app, he said that every zone can be adjusted by a person’s position so moon sighting is not an issue anymore.

He said that he will be sending the five-year lunar Calendar to federal cabinet for approval next week.

The minister added that the calendar will then be sent to Foreign Ministry as he has been receiving feedback from Arab countries.

He said that on July 20, the first human being stepped foot on moon. This was not an achievement of America, it was humankind’s achievement and we will celebrate it.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, set up in 1974 under a resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan, determines the appearance of moon and announcement of each Islamic month regularly.

The purpose of the central Ruet committee has been to celebrate religious festivals with unanimity in the country but every year, it sparks some controversy over moon sighting.

To bring an end to such rifts, Fawad Chaudhry had prepared a lunar calendar and a moon-sighting app.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution National Assembly Technology Ruet-e-Hilal Committee July Mufti From Cabinet Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Arab Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Eradication of Polio top priority: Commissioner Su ..

1 minute ago

China seeks public advices on improving business e ..

1 minute ago

Denisova Asks Ukrainian Authorities to Ensure Mosk ..

1 minute ago

Police finalizes security arrangements for hearing ..

9 minutes ago

A forum on peaceful re-unification of China to be ..

9 minutes ago

Italy's Salvini Gives Trade Unions Until August to ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.