Fawad Ch again recommends disbanding Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

Regarding moon sighting app, he said that every zone can be adjusted by a person’s position so moon sighting is not an issue anymore.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th July, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has recommended disbanding the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, he said that the central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, headed by chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman should be suspended.

He said that he will be sending the five-year lunar Calendar to federal cabinet for approval next week.

The minister added that the calendar will then be sent to Foreign Ministry as he has been receiving feedback from Arab countries.

He said that on July 20, the first human being stepped foot on moon. This was not an achievement of America, it was humankind’s achievement and we will celebrate it.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, set up in 1974 under a resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan, determines the appearance of moon and announcement of each Islamic month regularly.

The purpose of the central Ruet committee has been to celebrate religious festivals with unanimity in the country but every year, it sparks some controversy over moon sighting.

To bring an end to such rifts, Fawad Chaudhry had prepared a lunar calendar and a moon-sighting app.