Fawad Ch Asks KP Govt Not To Be Under Pressure About BRT Peshawar Project

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 17 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 05:03 PM

Fawad Ch asks KP govt not to be under pressure about BRT Peshawar project

The Minister asks the KP government to ignore the critics and focus on completion of the project which is pending for years.  

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary has said that people created fake things about Peshawar BRT project without even seeing it.

He claimed that BRT project was a mega project which would cater the transportation needs of entire Peshawar. He asked the provincial government not to take any pressure, focus on the project and complete it, saying that all the critics would be hiding somewhere after its competition.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary wrote: “ I saw BRT project today and this so big project that entire Peshawar will get benefit of it.

All those who have been saying things about this project without seeing it really surprised me. Don’t be under pressure, take your time and complete it so that the critics will be hiding somewhere after its completion,”.

The opposition leaders say that huge corruption was committed in the project and the case was not being investigation. They say that the government used its influence to dump it and save the skins of many those who are close to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

