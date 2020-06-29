(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had initiated revolutionary steps to promote young talent and entrepreneurs and urged them to help transform the country's agriculture sector.

Talking in an interview on a private news channel, Science minister said that in today's digital era, young generation including students and prospective leaders are needed to play their crucial role in supporting, developing and advancement of the agriculture sector in the country.

Farmers have always been the backbone of our country and PTI government is striving to strengthen them through innovative and solid measures, he mentioned.

Science ministry is now looking beyond familiar resources like fertilizers, pesticides and urges for scientific techniques to obtain higher results and to make farm produce not only adequate and economy-stabilizing but profitable for farmers, he added.

He assured that in coming years Pakistani Science ministry would bring real changes in the field of health and agriculture sectors, adding, Pakistani health and agriculture sectors would rule the world market and create more jobs for youngsters in the country.

He said our government's focus is on making strategic interventions in the existing marketing Eco-system for the farm sector and bringing appropriate reforms in the context of rapid agricultural development.

He said the government was not only solving problems of farmers but also working towards a better future for them.

Fawad Ch said Pakistan would soon be able to use drones and robot monitoring techniques in agriculture sector for crops which would benefit in multiple ways.

Firstly, it will save a lot of time and efforts. Secondly, it will cut a lot of expenses where Science ministry was working on it.

He said the drone technology has the potential to not only reduce the quantity of pesticide used for the purpose manually, but also save farmers from pesticide exposure.

Replying a Question about ventilators, he said Pakistan is now in a position to export safety equipment in the health sector which is a big milestone, adding, till now around 100 million Dollar export was witnessed in country.

Fawad Chaudhry said that next week 8 to 10 ventilators will be handed over to NDMA while work on design of more ventilators is underway.

He said that Pakistan has joined the ranks of countries that make ventilators themselves.

He said that ventilators are a very complex machine, not every country is capable of making them, Pakistan's engineers have done a great job.

He also said that in next 15 days 75000 Kits would also be prepared.

Lauding the Scientists , Researchers and Media, Fawad Chaudhry said they had played a very pivotal role in combating Coronavirus and now it is the duty of the civilians to act as per the situation.

Fawad Chaudry said that nations can learn and equip themselves in the period of hardship and it is a big achievement for Pakistan who set up its own medical industry and become self-sufficient in providing effective health care.

Replying another Question about Petroleum prices, he said the government is well aware of the problems of the people and it is working on fast track to provide all possible facilities to them and prices of petroleum products have been reviewed due to surge in international oil prices.