ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry Tuesday condemned Pakistan Peoples Party for targeting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's social media team.

"PTI's social media team had rendered a splendid contribution in every crisis from Pulwama to COVID-19.

PPP's campaign against those team members is reprehensible," Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet.

The federal minister said that interestingly, when he had suggested to regulate social media and proposed to establish Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (PMRA), the same group was against this legislation at that time.