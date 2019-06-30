Fawad Ch. designated chairperson of COMSATS consultative committee.

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th June, 2019) Federal minister for Science and Technology Ch. Fawad Hassain has designated the new chairperson of COMSATS consultative committee.According to the issued press release, the govt.

of Pakistan attaches great important to the commission of science and technology for sustainable development in South (COMSATS) an inter-governmental and international organization based in Islamabad.

An indication of this is the designation of the federal minister for Science and Technology Ch.Fawad Hassain, as ex-officio Chairperson of COMSATS Consultative committee which was previously chaired by the federal secretary.This development has raised the level of the committee in order to provide maximum support and patronage to the programs and undertakings of the organization.

On his visit to COMSATS headquarter, the federal minister stated that he considers COMSATS a potent platform of South-South and North-South cooperation in Science and Technology and Sustainable Development.

A brain-child of Pakistani Nobel Laureate.

Prof. Dr. Abdus Sala,, COMSATS is working for sustainable socio-economic uplift of the developing countries through judicious application of science and technology. It comprises 27 developing countries and network of 22 International S&T centres of excellence.The president of Republic if Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is the present Chairperson of COMSATS and Dr.

S M Junaid Zaidi, HI, SI, the founder Rector of COMSATS University, is currently Executive of COMSATS.In order to mark its 25th anniversary, COMSATS is holding an array of activities in Pakistan and its member states, which includes meetings of its organs.

In this regard, 4th General Meeting of the commission will be hosted and chaired by the Presidnet of Ghana in Accra on 29th October.The meetings of Consultative committee will be chaired by the Federal Minister for S & T on 28th October in Accra and meeting of the Coordinating council will be held at Accra on 27th October.