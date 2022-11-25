Fawad Ch meets Punjab CM Parvez Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at the Chief Minister's office, here on Friday.

Both discussed the current political situation in the country and the security arrangements regarding the third phase of the long march.

Ch Parvez Elahi said foolproof security arrangements for the participants in the long march were complete. The safety of Imran Khan and the participants would be ensured in Rawalpindi, he said, adding all resources would be used to implement the security plan. "Our government in Punjab is working day and night for welfare of people," he said.