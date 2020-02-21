UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Ch Questions Long Absence Of Shehbaz Sharif In NA

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:34 PM

Fawad Ch questions long absence of Shehbaz Sharif in NA

The minister says that Shehbaz Sharif is enjoying all perks and privileges for being Opposition Leader in National Assembly but is absent from the assembly for a long time which a legislature cannot afford and seeks his date of return from London.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhary has questioned the long absence of Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif from the political scene, urging the stakeholders concerned either to ask him about his return or start process to bring new Opposition Leader.

Fawad Chaudhary says that Shehbaz Shairf is getting all perks and privileges but he is continuously absent from the scene in the name of bringing his brother Nawaz Sharif back home.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister said that the post of Opposition leader in National Assembly is very important post as the Opposition Leader had important role in legislation.

But the incumbent Opposition leader was absent for a long time from his job. He had already quit the chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Therefore, he said, Shehbaz Sharif either should be asked about the date of his return or new process of should initiated to bring new Opposition Leader in National Assembly.

He argued that Opposition Leader in National Assembly could not remain absent from his duty for a long time but in the present situation, Shehbaz Sharif disappeared in the name of bringing his brother Nawaz Sharif back home.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Technology Twitter Job Post All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai Security Council reviews security ..

6 minutes ago

ADB disbursed record $2.4 bn development funds to ..

17 minutes ago

155 power pilferers caught in Multan

11 minutes ago

Hafeez Shaikh reviews energy sector issues of Balo ..

11 minutes ago

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organizes w ..

11 minutes ago

Two held over violation of sound system act in Muz ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.