Fawad Ch questions long absence of Shehbaz Sharif in NA

The minister says that Shehbaz Sharif is enjoying all perks and privileges for being Opposition Leader in National Assembly but is absent from the assembly for a long time which a legislature cannot afford and seeks his date of return from London.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhary has questioned the long absence of Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif from the political scene, urging the stakeholders concerned either to ask him about his return or start process to bring new Opposition Leader.

Fawad Chaudhary says that Shehbaz Shairf is getting all perks and privileges but he is continuously absent from the scene in the name of bringing his brother Nawaz Sharif back home.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister said that the post of Opposition leader in National Assembly is very important post as the Opposition Leader had important role in legislation.

But the incumbent Opposition leader was absent for a long time from his job. He had already quit the chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Therefore, he said, Shehbaz Sharif either should be asked about the date of his return or new process of should be initiated to bring new Opposition Leader in National Assembly.

He argued that Opposition Leader in National Assembly could not remain absent from his duty for a long time but in the present situation, Shehbaz Sharif disappeared in the name of bringing his brother Nawaz Sharif back home.