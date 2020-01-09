UrduPoint.com
Fawad Ch Questions Performance And Existence Of CII

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 48 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:58 PM

Fawad Ch questions performance and existence of CII

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Ch has said that it was beyond his understanding that why  millions of rupees were being spent on this institution.

Islamabad: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary questioned performance of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), saying that “It was beyond my understanding that why millions of rupees were being spent on this institution,”.

He emphasized restructuring of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) in line with modern requirements. Taking to twitter, he criticized the CII’s decisions and said there were serious questions on the performance of this institution.

He said till date ,the religious sections have not received any guidance from this council. “It is beyond my understanding to spend crores of rupees on such an institution”.

“The council needs to be restructured and more scholarly people should handle this institution”, the minister stated.

Earlier in the day, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Professor Dr. Qibla Ayaz said that three sections of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) are un-Islamic.

Qibla Ayaz said that three sections under which plea bargain is done, approver is allowed to speak up against others and keeping an accused under custody for a long time are un-Islamic and against Sharia-law.

“The general concept of NAB is not in accordance with Sharia law,” said the Council head here on Thursday.

The Council—which is a constitutional body—recommended that special courts should be established for sexually abuse children for justice. The body, however, did not give its opinion on the words of a verdict against Pervez Musharraf, saying that “a wing is analyzing that whether dragging a corpse is Islamic or un-Islamic,”.

The opinion of CII about NAB law comes at the moment when the PTI government is facing allegations of corruption in Peshawar Metro and other projects in Khyber Pakhtoon Khwa. Two weeks ago, the federal government led by PTI changed the NAB Ordinance and clipped its wings.

