Fawad Ch rejects resolution on publicly hanging of pedophiles

(@fidahassanain)

The Minister who has legal background has said that hanging pedophiles publicly is another expression of extremism and is one of the brutal civilization’ practices.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2020) Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary has strongly rejected a new resolution regarding publically hanging the pedophiles, terming it another “expression of extremism”.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary wrote: “Strongly condemn this resolution this is just another grave act in line with brutal civilisation practices, societies act in a balanced way barberiaism is not answer to crimes...... this is another expression of extremism,”.

Shireen Mazari also wrote: “ The resolution passed in NA today on public hangings was across party lines and not a govt-sponsored resolution but an individual act.

Many of us oppose it - our MOHR strongly opposes this. Unfortunately I was in a mtg and wasn't able to go to NA,”.

Zainab Alert Bill was passed by the National Assembly to control incidents of children abduction-cum-murder in the country. However, there is already death sentence to pedophiles and rapists in Pakistan Penal Code.