UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Ch Rejects Resolution On Publicly Hanging Of Pedophiles

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 02:28 PM

Fawad Ch rejects resolution on publicly hanging of pedophiles

The Minister who has legal background has said that hanging pedophiles publicly is another expression of extremism and is one of the brutal civilization’ practices.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2020) Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary has strongly rejected a new resolution regarding publically hanging the pedophiles, terming it another “expression of extremism”.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary wrote: “Strongly condemn this resolution this is just another grave act in line with brutal civilisation practices, societies act in a balanced way barberiaism is not answer to crimes...... this is another expression of extremism,”.

Shireen Mazari also wrote: “ The resolution passed in NA today on public hangings was across party lines and not a govt-sponsored resolution but an individual act.

Many of us oppose it - our MOHR strongly opposes this. Unfortunately I was in a mtg and wasn't able to go to NA,”.

Zainab Alert Bill was passed by the National Assembly to control incidents of children abduction-cum-murder in the country. However, there is already death sentence to pedophiles and rapists in Pakistan Penal Code.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution National Assembly Technology Twitter Alert Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

UN official lauds China's efforts to combat novel ..

10 minutes ago

US warns Venezuela of consequences if Guaido harme ..

10 minutes ago

Police gets three-day physical remand of Jamshed A ..

10 minutes ago

Italy agrees to resume some flights with China

10 minutes ago

Dubai Customs fully prepared for UAE Innovation Mo ..

18 minutes ago

Uber reports growth in earnings, revenue in Q4 wit ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.