Fawad Ch Says Indian Should Be Placed Under Sanctions For Promoting Terrorism In Baluchistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 07:57 PM

Fawad Ch says Indian should be placed under sanctions for promoting terrorism in Baluchistan

The Federal Minister has shared video of an former Indian army officer who admitted that India is promoting terrorism in Balochistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2020) Indian should be put under sanctions on India for promoting terrorism in Balochistan, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said here on Saturday.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhary said: “ This shameless admission by frmr Indian Mily officer again confirms Indian links with terrorism in Balochistan, civilised world must wake up to this fact #Endia shld be placed under sanctions for promoting terrorism and BJP regime shld be placed under travel ban.

The federal minister shared the video of the Indian military officer and urged the world powers to put India under sanctions for supporting terrorism in Balochistan.

His statement has come a day after six military officers were targeted by terrorists in Buleda area of Bochistan when they were on routine patrolling in the area near the Iranian border.

