Fawad Ch Says Moon Of Holy Month Of Ramazan Will Be Visible On April 24

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 12:49 PM

Fawad Ch says moon of Holy month of Ramazan will be visible on April 24

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology has questioned Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, saying that it has given recently wrongs dates about Islamic month Zil-Qa’ad and Rajab.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2020) Federal Minister For Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary has predicted that the moon of Holy month Ramazan will appear on the evening of April 24th.

In his message, Federal Minister For Science and Technology Fawad Ch has said the first fasting day of the holy month will be April 25th. He questioned Ruet-e-Hilal committee announcement regarding the month of Zilqa’ad and Rajab. Fawad Chaudhary said that he will brief parliamentary committees on Marh 5th, 2020.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Ch said that “Inshallah the moon of holy month of Ramazan will be sighted across the country on April 24 and there will be first fasting day on April 25th.

. The committee gave wrong dates of Zil-Qa’ad and Rajab. I will give briefing to parliamentary committees on March 5 that Eid and other Islamic special days are for unity and not for division ,”.

Fawad Chaudhary who is targeting Ruet-i-Hilal Committee for a long time has once again questioned its existence through an indirect criticism. Previously, he many times targeted Ruet-i-Hilal Committee openly, saying that there should be complete reliance on Scientific discoveries.

