Fawad Ch says Nawaz Sharif will never come back to Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The federal law officer made comment on a sub-judice matter, says the law officers' view is legitimate.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary on Saturday said that Nawaz Sharif would not come back to Pakistan once he went to London for his medical treatment.

The federal minister made this statement despite that the matter is sub-judice and is being heard by the Lahore High Court on regular basis.

Through his twitter account, Fawad Chaudhary said that the stance of the federal law officers in the Lahore High Court was correct and completely legtimate as Nawaz Sharif would never come back to Pakistan after going to London for treatment.

Fawad Chaudhary tweet came at the moment when the matter is subjudice and is being heard by the Lahore High Court.

Earlier, the federal law officers objected to the affidavit of Shehbaz Sharif before the Lahore High Court, saying that Nawaz Sharif could not be allowed on the basis of it.



"We reject this affidavit of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif," said an additional attorney general. He told the bench that the objections on the affidavit would be filed later before the court.

Before that, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif submitted affidavit before the Lahore High Court and assured that his brother former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would come back to Pakistan and face the cases in different courts.

Shehbaz Sharif submitted a hand written two-page affidavit before the LHC division bench through his counsel Amjad Pervez. The draft said that Nawaz Sharif was going to London after doctors' recommendations for his medical treatment three and would soon be back after his recovery.

Shehbaz Sharif through his affidavit also said that Nawaz Sharif would come back and would face all his cases in different courts.