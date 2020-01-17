Fawad Ch says PTI under pressure because of Punjab govt’s failure to deliver

(@fidahassanain)

He told PTI’s core committee only 77 billion out of 350 billion development fund was released for the province but the PTI despite its excellent performance at the center was facing pressure due to Punjab government’s failure to deliver.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was facing pressure because of the Punjab government’s failure to deliver.

Fawad Chaudhry criticized the Punjab government in PTI core committee meeting held on Thursday (yesterday).

He pointed out that districts are not getting the provincial National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

He also said that the federal government – which is showing excellent performance – was under pressure because of failure of Punjab government. Only Rs 77 billion was released out of Rs 350 billion development fund in the province, he further.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to immediately transfer funds to concerned districts under the provincial NFC Award over identification by the federal minister.