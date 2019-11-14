UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Ch Says Roles Of Nawaz Sharif And Zardari In Drama Of Pakistan's Politics Are Over

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 04:23 PM

Fawad Ch says roles of Nawaz Sharif and Zardari in drama of Pakistan's politics are over

The federal minister relies upon Shakespear's monologue and terms Pakistani politics with a drama.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2019) Commenting over the politics of PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP's co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said that the roles both leaders had come to an end.

In a tweet, the federal minister said that both Nawaz Sharif and Zardari would not have any role in the future and the incumbent people would only use thier name to gain some support and nothing else; they did not give them any more importance. He quoted the William Shakerspear's monologue in which he said that world is like a stage where people come, perform and go away.

"In drama of Pakistni politics, roles of Nawaz Sharif and Zardari are over and now the new roles will not give them any importance more than using their Names just to promote thier own roles," Ch Fawad Hussain wrote on Twitter.

Later, addressing a press conference, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif termed the PTI's politics as "dirty politics" and said that they strongly reject the decision of the ruling party for demanding surety bond from Nawaz Sharif who made this country an Atomic power.

"It is very shameful what PM Niazi has done, because they are doing politics on the illness of Mian Nawaz Sharif," said Shehbaz Sharif, adding that "We do not need their permission; we reject it,". He also said that they had moved a petition before the Lahore High Court seeking directives for the government to allow Mian Nawaz Sharif to go abroad.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Lahore High Court Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Breakbulk Middle East effectively aligns with Expo ..

25 minutes ago

OPEC predicts oil and gas will still supply most g ..

25 minutes ago

Tezgham inferno: Three more bodies identified, han ..

28 minutes ago

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak unveils commemorative st ..

40 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid opens 17th legislative chapter ..

55 minutes ago

UAE Space Agency participates in Dubai Airshow 201 ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.