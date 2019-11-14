(@fidahassanain)

The federal minister relies upon Shakespear's monologue and terms Pakistani politics with a drama.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2019) Commenting over the politics of PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP's co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said that the roles both leaders had come to an end.

In a tweet, the federal minister said that both Nawaz Sharif and Zardari would not have any role in the future and the incumbent people would only use thier name to gain some support and nothing else; they did not give them any more importance. He quoted the William Shakerspear's monologue in which he said that world is like a stage where people come, perform and go away.

"In drama of Pakistni politics, roles of Nawaz Sharif and Zardari are over and now the new roles will not give them any importance more than using their Names just to promote thier own roles," Ch Fawad Hussain wrote on Twitter.

Later, addressing a press conference, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif termed the PTI's politics as "dirty politics" and said that they strongly reject the decision of the ruling party for demanding surety bond from Nawaz Sharif who made this country an Atomic power.

"It is very shameful what PM Niazi has done, because they are doing politics on the illness of Mian Nawaz Sharif," said Shehbaz Sharif, adding that "We do not need their permission; we reject it,". He also said that they had moved a petition before the Lahore High Court seeking directives for the government to allow Mian Nawaz Sharif to go abroad.