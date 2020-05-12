UrduPoint.com
Fawad Ch Says Speeches By Members In The Parliament Are Waste Of Time

Fawad Chaudhary who is Federal Minister for Science and Technology says scientists and virology experts should brief the lawmakers before the parliament sessions.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2th, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said speeches during the parliament sessions were “waste of time” without prior briefing to the members about Coronavirus here on Tuesday.

He said that scientists and virology experts should brief the lawmakers before the parliament sessions. He expressed these views on his Twitter account, saying that a letter was written to Deputy Speaker in National Assembly Qasim Suri on the subject matter.

The Federal Minister said in the meeting that speeches during the assembly sessions were mere a ‘waste of time’ as the same statements could be made during any press conference. If the lawmakers were asked to sit together then, he said, the medical experts should brief them.

He said the parliamentarians should be told how the virus was spreading, what were the symptoms and treatment discovered so far.

Coronavirus structure was researched by the local universities but the facts were yet to come, he added.

He also said that the politicians only hurled accusations at each other during the sessions instead of holding discussion for national interest.

Earlier today, Senate session was held to discuss Coronavirus situation the country where the members came down hard upon the government for its policies and absence of Prime Minister Imran Khan from the house.

The lawmakers also questioned the performance of the government, saying that who was running the country and where the PM was at this difficult time. The session summoned by Opposition parties was led by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

