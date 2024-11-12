Fawad Ch tenders apology in ECP contempt case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Former Federal Minister, Fawad Chaudhary apologized to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after facing accusations of making contemptuous remarks against the commission during a media interaction on January 24, 2023.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the contempt case filed against former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The former minister stated that he had already apologized in two cases but was still facing charges in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

In response, the CEC instructed him to submit a written explanation.

Fawad Chaudhary argued that the issue of contempt should be considered resolved once an apology is offered, but the ECP's Balochistan member pointed out, "If issues are resolved in this manner, contempt will continue to occur."

The Election Commission later adjourned the hearing of the contempt case against Fawad Chaudhary until December 10.