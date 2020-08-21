Fawad Ch terms issuance of Sehat Insaf Card to KP people a big success of govt

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said issuance of Sehat Insaf Card to 100 percent of population in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a huge achievement after Bus Rapid Transit (BRT)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said issuance of Sehat Insaf Card to 100 percent of population in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a huge achievement after Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

In a tweet, the federal minister stated that the credit for these achievements goes to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

Fawad Ch hoped that now the other provinces will follow Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.