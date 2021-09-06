UrduPoint.com

Fawad Chaudhary Announces To Build Flats For Journalists

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 03:31 PM

Fawad Chaudhary announces to build flats for journalists

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting the incumbent government believed in freedom of media and reservations of journalists on PMDA will be removed.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2021) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has announced to construct flats and provide easy loans to journalists.

He made this announcement during a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists.

The minister also discussed the draft of Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) came under discussion.

Fawad Chaudhary said the incumbent government believed in freedom of media and reservations of journalists on PMDA will be removed. He stated that the presumptions regarding PMDA are totally false and no media house is being closed.

PMDA would be launched through a bill not by ordinance, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fawad Chaudhry Media Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation of Egyptian Arme ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation of Egyptian Armed Forces College of Medicine

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s trade deficit widens to $7.49bln in f ..

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens to $7.49bln in first two months of current FY2 ..

16 minutes ago
 Careem appoints a new Commercial Director, as the ..

Careem appoints a new Commercial Director, as the food and grocery vertical expa ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE announces 977 new COVID-19 cases, 1,314 recove ..

UAE announces 977 new COVID-19 cases, 1,314 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

22 minutes ago
 Lawyers of Belarus' Opposition Figures Kolesnikova ..

Lawyers of Belarus' Opposition Figures Kolesnikova, Znak to Challenge Prison Sen ..

12 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed chairs Digital Quality of Life Coun ..

Saif bin Zayed chairs Digital Quality of Life Council meeting

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.