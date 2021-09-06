Fawad Chaudhary announces to build flats for journalists

(@fidahassanain)

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting the incumbent government believed in freedom of media and reservations of journalists on PMDA will be removed.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2021) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has announced to construct flats and provide easy loans to journalists.

He made this announcement during a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists.

The minister also discussed the draft of Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) came under discussion.

Fawad Chaudhary said the incumbent government believed in freedom of media and reservations of journalists on PMDA will be removed. He stated that the presumptions regarding PMDA are totally false and no media house is being closed.

PMDA would be launched through a bill not by ordinance, he added.