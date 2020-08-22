UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Chaudhary Appreciates Contact With UK Govt For Nawaz Sharif’s Return

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 35 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 12:41 PM

Fawad Chaudhary appreciates contact with UK govt for Nawaz Sharif’s return

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology says that Nawaz Sharif’s departure to London severely damaged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf’s (PTI) narrative and the process of accountability.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that contact with the British government for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return and inquiry of medical reports were right decisions.

Taking Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that Nawaz Sharif’s departure to Londonseverely damaged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) narrative and the process of accountability.

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology also emphasized that those who were involved in preparingn fake medical reports of Nawaz Sharif should be given exemplary punishhments.

A day earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz had sad that it was necessary to bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan and the government would ask the Foreign Office (FO) to take steps for his return.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Foreign Office Technology Twitter Government Sad Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Germany reports more than 2,000 virus cases in 24 ..

13 minutes ago

Standard and Poor terms Pakistan’s long-term out ..

17 minutes ago

Russia Registers 4,921 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

22 minutes ago

11 power pilferers booked in sargodha

23 minutes ago

Motorway police hand over precious goods to owners ..

23 minutes ago

MWMC ensuring implementation on special cleanlines ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.