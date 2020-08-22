Fawad Chaudhary appreciates contact with UK govt for Nawaz Sharif’s return

(@fidahassanain)

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology says that Nawaz Sharif’s departure to London severely damaged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf’s (PTI) narrative and the process of accountability.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that contact with the British government for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return and inquiry of medical reports were right decisions.

Taking Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that Nawaz Sharif’s departure to Londonseverely damaged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) narrative and the process of accountability.

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology also emphasized that those who were involved in preparingn fake medical reports of Nawaz Sharif should be given exemplary punishhments.

A day earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz had sad that it was necessary to bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan and the government would ask the Foreign Office (FO) to take steps for his return.