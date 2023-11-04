Open Menu

Fawad Chaudhary Arrested From Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 04, 2023 | 02:51 PM

Fawad Chaudhary arrested from Islamabad

Hiba Fawad, the wife of Fawad Chaudhary, has confirmed arrest of her husband and his shifting to some undisclosed location.

ISLAMABAD : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2023) Fawad Chaudhary, the former leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was detained in Islamabad, as confirmed by his wife, Hiba Fawad on Saturday.

She expressed her concerns about her husband's arrest and his subsequent transfer to an undisclosed location. He was arrested from his residence in the Federal capital.

In a tweet by Hiba Chaudhry, it was revealed that Fawad Chaudhary was apprehended in Islamabad by some people.

It's worth noting that only recently, the Islamabad District and Session Court had granted bail to Fawad Chaudhry until November 13 in a case related to alleged violations of Section 144. This case against him was registered at the Abpara Police Station in Islamabad, further adding complexity to the situation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Station Wife November Fawad Chaudhry From Court Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Irfan Pathan raises voice against Israeli bombardm ..

Irfan Pathan raises voice against Israeli bombardment in Gaza

8 minutes ago
 EPAA to participate in World Travel Market in Lond ..

EPAA to participate in World Travel Market in London

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture celebrates Emirati heritage and cult ..

Dubai Culture celebrates Emirati heritage and culture ambassadors

22 minutes ago
 Is Your Vlogging Gear on Point?

Is Your Vlogging Gear on Point?

33 minutes ago
 Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Isl ..

Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodb ..

Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodbath of Kashmiris in IIOJK

2 hours ago
Security forces foil terrorist attack on PAF train ..

Security forces foil terrorist attack on PAF training air base in Mianwali

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportuniti ..

PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportunities to take part in elections

2 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Mew Zealand se ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Mew Zealand set 402-run target for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 WETEX, DSS 2023 attract real estate developers tha ..

WETEX, DSS 2023 attract real estate developers that support sustainable cities, ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pa ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, W ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan