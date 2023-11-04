Fawad Chaudhary arrested from Islamabad

(@Abdulla99267510)

Hiba Fawad, the wife of Fawad Chaudhary, has confirmed arrest of her husband and his shifting to some undisclosed location.

ISLAMABAD : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2023) Fawad Chaudhary, the former leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was detained in Islamabad, as confirmed by his wife, Hiba Fawad on Saturday.

She expressed her concerns about her husband's arrest and his subsequent transfer to an undisclosed location. He was arrested from his residence in the Federal capital.

In a tweet by Hiba Chaudhry, it was revealed that Fawad Chaudhary was apprehended in Islamabad by some people.

It's worth noting that only recently, the Islamabad District and Session Court had granted bail to Fawad Chaudhry until November 13 in a case related to alleged violations of Section 144. This case against him was registered at the Abpara Police Station in Islamabad, further adding complexity to the situation.