“Fawad Chaudhary booked under law,” Atta Tarar reacts to rumours about PTI leader’s case

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2023) Special Assistant to PM on Interior Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday expressed serious concerns over threats hurled by the PTI leaders to the state institutions including Election Commission of Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference along with PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali in Islamabad today, he said the case has been registered against PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in accordance with the law for threatening the head and members of the election commission. He said the case will also proceed as per the law. We do not believe in any political vengeance.

PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali said due process was followed in the appointment of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab. He said the case against Fawad Chaudhry is not politically motivated but those who will challenge the state will have to face the law.

On other hand, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the arrest of Fawad Chaudhary was not “political”.

She said had the case been political many PTI leaders would have been behind the bars.

“The PTI during its tenure put the PML-N leaders behind the bars and made the baseless cases,” said Marriyum while addressing a press conference.

She stated that They would have arrested Imran Khan if it had been a political.

The PTI leaders threatened the state institutions, disrespected them and hurled abuses at their opponents, adding that “it was not freedom of expression”.

“Why Imran and his party leaders are not being hold accountable for what they have been saying since the beginning?,” said Marriyum.

She said that the case registered against Fawad was legal and under the law.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad police raided the residence of Fawad Chaudhary in Lahore and arrested him on Wednesday morning. The police later took Fawad to a local court to seek his transitory remand in a case registered against him over charges of threatening ECP and its members, the people sitting in the government and their families.

The court allowed Fawad’s transitory remand after which the Islamabad police took him to Islamabad for his production before the relevant judicial magistrate in the said case.

Besides it, the LHC also asked about the location of Fawad Chaudhary and summoned IGPs of Punjab and Islamabad in the case, with directions to them to produce the PTI leader before it at 6: 00 pm today evening on the case seeking recovery of Fawad Chaudhary.