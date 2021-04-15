UrduPoint.com
Fawad Chaudhary Calls TLP As Extremist Outfit

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 02:26 PM

Fawad Chaudhary calls TLP as extremist outfit

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting says that responsibility rests with every Muslim to thwart efforts aimed at fanning violence and extremism in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2021) Calling Tehreek—i-Labbaik-Pakistan (TLP) as extremist outfit, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said that responsibility rested with every Muslim to thwart efforts aimed at fanning violence and extremism in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary said Tehreek-e-Labaik like extremist outfit wanted to change the identity of Islam. He said the strong foundation of islam was laid in the sub-continent by the Sufi saints through their message of affection, sincerity and respect for humanity.

His tweet came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan approved summary of the interior ministry to ban Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). Sheikh Rasheed had also said earlier that TLP was being banned due to its character.

At least three people including two policemen were killed and hundreds of other policemen were injured during TLP protest across the country against arrest of its chief Sahibzada Sa’ad Rizvi—the son of late Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

