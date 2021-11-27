Fawad Chaudhary criticizes PML-N for targeting judiciary

(@FahadShabbir)

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting says PML-N was continuously making fake audios and videos to defame the judicial system, and urged the judiciary to take notice.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2021) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the conspiracy of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) targeting judiciary was exposed.

Fawad Chaudhary said that PML-N was continuously making fake audios and videos to defame the judicial system of Pakistan.

He said that Rana Shamim actually was leader of the PML-N who later became chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The minister urged the judiciary to take notice against PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz. He said that decrease in world oil prices would also have an effect on Pakistan. Later, he thanked Saudi Arabia for helping Pakistan in difficult times. Pakistan would soon recover from the economic crisis, he added.