Fawad Chaudhary demands abolition of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

(@fidahassanain)

The Federal Minister has smiled over his picture with Muneeb-ur-Rehman sighting moon through a telescope machine.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2020) Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry once again voiced against Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and demanded its abolition here on Thursday.

Criticizing the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Fawad Ch said there was no need for such a committee in this modern age when scientific methods uncovered many things.

He said the committee which was headed by Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman wanted Eid to fall on Monday, May 25 instead of Sunday.

In a recent tweet, the Federal minister also laughed over his picture with Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman who was sighting moon through a machine.

He also announced to reveal motives of the committee behind such a move during a press conference.

Last year, the minister proposed that a scientific committee should replace the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting of the moon.