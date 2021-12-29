Fawad Chaudhary dispels impression about mini-budget

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2021) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has dispelled the impression that a mini-budget is in the offing, saying that only adjustments would be carried out in the budget.

Fawad Chaudhary was replying to questions during media briefing on the decisions of the Federal Cabinet meeting in Islamabad.

He said the bill would be presented in the ongoing session of the Parliament as an initial discussion on the draft was held in the Cabinet meeting.

The Minister said the government was forced to go to the International Monetary Fund due to the corruption in previous governments.

The Minister said the opposition instead of mere point-scoring, should come up with an alternative solution if they have any.