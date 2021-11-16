UrduPoint.com

Fawad Chaudhary Invites Opp To Sit With Govt On Electoral, Other Reforms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2021) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has once again invited the opposition parties to sit with the government on electoral and other reforms.
Fawad Chaudhary said that a joint session of the Parliament has been summoned on Wednesday to get passed the electoral reforms bills.
He expressed these views while talking to the reporters in Islamabad.


The Minister said that they would also welcome the suggestions of the opposition parties.
He said the allies of PTI have assured their support and expressed their confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said it is highly appropriate that Islamabad High Court has taken a notice of the former Chief Justice Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim's affidavit about former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

