Fawad Chaudhary raises question over performance of provincial govts

(@fidahassanain)

Fawad Chaudhary has asked the political parties to think about the poor performance of the provincial governments.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry raised question over the performance of provincial governments on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary aimed at Pakistan Peoples Party and its government’s performance in Sindh.

He said: “ The recent rain situation in Karachi has once again highlighted the importance of local governments. 220 million population cannot be run by the system devised in 1935. An organizational network and resources are needed for this purpose,”.

In another tweet, Fawad Chaudhary said: “ The traditional provincial administrations with average minds of Chief Ministers cannot run the administrative affairs. If the civic facilities, police system is not there, educational and health system is not working property; it is all about the poor performances of provincial governments. Therefore, it is time for the political parties to think about it,”.