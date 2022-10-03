UrduPoint.com

Fawad Chaudhary Reacts To Coalition Govt Leaders' Claims About Cipher

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 03, 2022 | 12:36 PM

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' claims about cipher

The PTI leader has shared a clip on his Twitter account in a bid to expose contradictions in claims of PDM leaders about cipher.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 3rd, 2022) PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary has reacted to the coalition government leaders'claims about cipher.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary has run a clip in a bid to expose the claims of coalition government leaders.

The PTI leaders said that the PDM leaders used to say that there was no such threat or cipher containing important information but now they were quite angry over disappearance of cipher from the PM house.

Fawad said how the PDM leaders could say that the cipher disappeared when they had already said that no cipher existed.

On Saturday, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz had said that Bani Gala should be raided to recover the missing cipher. She held Imran Khan responsible for this. Rana Sanaullah said the government would try Imran Khan under Article 6 for violating secret Act and violating the Constitution.

More Stories From Pakistan

