Fawad Chaudhary says federal govt to transfer Rs 3,000 b to provinces during next fiscal year

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhary says that PT government believes in transparent accountability against all corrupts and plunders to recover public money.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2020) Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in transparent accountability against all corrupts and plunderers to recover the looted national exchequer here on Friday.

Talking to a tv, Fawad Chaudhary said the Federal government would transfer 3,000 billion rupees to the provinces during the next fiscal year.

The Minister also stressed on the need to review the 18th Amendment to bring transparency in it.

Fawad Chaudhry said the previous government of PML-N had made the system of National Accountability Bureau and amendments should be introduced in it to streamline the system.

He said the opposition parties are doing politics on NAB's reforms merely for political point scoring.