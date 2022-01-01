UrduPoint.com

Fawad Chaudhary Says Govt, Opp Should Work Together For Electoral Reforms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2022 | 01:47 PM

Fawad Chaudhary says govt, opp should work together for electoral reforms

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary says at the beginning of the New Year, they should reduce the resentment and need to realize their responsibility as Pakistan is a great country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that the government and opposition should work together for electoral, economic, political and judicial reforms in the large interest of the country.

Taking to Twitteron the eve of New Year, Fawad Chaudhary said that at the beginning of the New Year, they should reduce the resentment and need to realize their responsibility as Pakistan is a great country.

He said riot between treasury and opposition benches in the Parliament will degrade politicians in the eyes of the common man.

