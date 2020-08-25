Fawad Chaudhary says process of accountability will continue

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary says Prime Minister Imran Khan will not back down from holding PML-N leadership accountable, no matter whatever the opposition does.

Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already categorically said that whatever the opposition did, the accountability of the corrupt would not be stopped in the country.

He said that the opposition was only demanding an NRO like deal which will not be given at any cost.

Meanwhile, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal visited Lahore office to examine the progress of accountability cases.

The Chairman was given briefing on the cases.

It is the first visit of NAB Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal after the incident of stoning at police and PML-N workers on the eve of Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the anti-graft body regarding 200-acre land case.