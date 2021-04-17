Fawad Chaudhary says Rana Sana Ullah will be booked under terrorism charges

(@fidahassanain)

The Minister says that instructions in this regard have been given to the relevant authorities, making it clear that there will be no more insulting talks about state institutions and no more threats to the government officials.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2021) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah would be booked under terrorism charges for threatening Punjab Chief Secretary, Commissioner and other officers.

Fawad Chaudhary said that no one could threaten a government official and their family. He said that if someone wanted to do politics he must remain within the limits of the Constitution.

“Rana Sana Ullah will be booked under terrorism charges and instructions have been given in this regard,” said the minister.

The minister said that Pakistan was not a weak state and its writ could not challenged. He said the people who threatened the government sometime become interested in turning to be like the founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

He made it clear that there would no more insulting talk about the state institutions and no more threats to the government officials.

“Action will be taken if someone intends to blackmail the state institutions,” said Chaudhary, adding that ban on TLP was decision of the government and now TLP was over.